Sony showcases new DualSense PS5 controller with adaptive triggers, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
With the launch of PS5 getting closer and closer each month, today we’re getting yet another unveil that adds to the complete picture of Sony’s upcoming console. After detailing its specs last month in March, today Sony is finally ready to unveil the design of the DualSense, the official PS5 controller. Sporting enhanced haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and USB-C charging, Sony is giving its gamepad a makeover in both the looks and feature department. Head below for a closer look at the redesigned gamepad, including new features and more.

