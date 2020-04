Amazon is 'pausing' its own shipping service that it was beta-testing in the US — read the memo it just sent sellers (AMZN) Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

· Amazon told sellers on Tuesday that it will pause in June its in-house shipping service that was being beta tested in a few US cities.

· It didn't provide a clear explanation for the suspension, but some experts and sellers believe it's due to the lack of profitability in its service.

· Amazon launched its own shipping... · Amazon told sellers on Tuesday that it will pause in June its in-house shipping service that was being beta tested in a few US cities.· It didn't provide a clear explanation for the suspension, but some experts and sellers believe it's due to the lack of profitability in its service.· Amazon launched its own shipping 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this