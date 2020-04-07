Global  

One News Page > Technology News > While Americans await their stimulus checks — or a short-term universal basic income — Spain moves to permanent basic income for low-income residents. Here's how the Silicon Valley dream became a policy plank for Andrew Yang and now Donald Trump.

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
While Americans await their stimulus checks — or a short-term universal basic income — Spain moves to permanent basic income for low-income residents. Here's how the Silicon Valley dream became a policy plank for Andrew Yang and now Donald Trump.· Spain is moving to establish a permanent basic income in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic for low-income citizens. 
· Meanwhile, President Trump's administration is going to be handing out a one-time check of up to $1200 dollars — or an interim universal basic income — for Americans who qualify, under the stimulus...
