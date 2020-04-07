Sony DualSense PlayStation 5 controller makes Microsoft Xbox Series X looks like crap
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Sony's PlayStation controllers -- for all generations of its gaming console -- are beloved by gamers. The design hasn't changed much from the original PlayStation controller, and that's not a bad thing. It eventually got thumb sticks, vibration, and with the current-generation "DualShock 4," it even received a touch pad! In other words, while Sony's controller has absolutely evolved, it was never form over function -- it was tweaked only when necessary. When Sony even suggest deviating from this design with the "boomerang" PS3 controller, the company received so much backlash that it was canceled before release -- thank goodness.… [Continue Reading]