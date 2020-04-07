Global  

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
$5 billion software startup Toast just slashed its workforce by 50% despite a recent $400 million funding round, as coronavirus has wiped out its main source of customers· Toast, a $5 billion Boston-based startup that makes software for restaurants, cut 50% of its workforce through layoffs and furloughs on Tuesday, a blog post from CEO Chris Comparato announced.
· *"We froze hiring, pulled back offers, and halted merit increases. As a leadership team, we will reduce our pay across the board,"...
