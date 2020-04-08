Global  

Heavy App Store promotion led Quibi to 300K launch day downloads, early data suggests

9to5Mac Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Yesterday marked the official launch of the latest streaming service, Quibi. The short-form video app was heavily promoted in the App Store by Apple, and new data from Sensor Tower indicates it was downloaded around 300,000 times during its first day of availability.

Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
 Quibi was off to a rough start yesterday after many users reported hour-long outages on the app. During the outage, some users said they saw 'error' screens while some were unable to create an account.

