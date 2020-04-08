Heavy App Store promotion led Quibi to 300K launch day downloads, early data suggests Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Yesterday marked the official launch of the latest streaming service, Quibi. The short-form video app was heavily promoted in the App Store by Apple, and new data from Sensor Tower indicates it was downloaded around 300,000 times during its first day of availability.



more…



