Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws

Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws

Reuters Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Zoom Video Communications Inc was slapped with a class action suit by one of its shareholders on Tuesday, accusing the video-conferencing app of overstating its privacy standards and failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: New York City Bans Use Of Zoom For Online Public School Teaching

New York City Bans Use Of Zoom For Online Public School Teaching 00:35

 Online meeting platform Zoom has been plagued by privacy and security concerns in recent weeks. As schools and other groups have moved online, they've experienced "Zoombombing" incidents, prompting warnings from the FBI. Now, New York City teachers are banned from using Zoom for virtual teaching...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IntStrat

iStrat RT @ReutersTech: Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws https://t.co/EHhxmIOk5h https://t.co/u0KgtZDQCm 4 minutes ago

chkzulu

𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙬 RT @tech360tv: Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws https://t.co/JUq5cSzBgY 6 minutes ago

intanina_

Intan A. RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws https://t.co/JVBd3nIRli https://t.co/TN9VCIkmEe 8 minutes ago

tech360tv

tech360tv Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws https://t.co/JUq5cSzBgY 11 minutes ago

mediatejack

Jacky W. Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws https://t.co/RefYNzH0BX 14 minutes ago

ReutersTech

Reuters Tech News Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws https://t.co/EHhxmIOk5h https://t.co/u0KgtZDQCm 15 minutes ago

ZaqsTech

ZAQS Tech News Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws https://t.co/BKmGpICZkO 25 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws https://t.co/JLx89eFE1q 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.