Zoom sued for overstating, not disclosing privacy, security flaws

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Zoom Video Communications Inc was slapped with a class action suit by one of its shareholders on Tuesday, accusing the video-conferencing app of overstating its privacy standards and failing to disclose that its service was not end-to-end encrypted. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit News - Published 3 days ago New York City Bans Use Of Zoom For Online Public School Teaching 00:35 Online meeting platform Zoom has been plagued by privacy and security concerns in recent weeks. As schools and other groups have moved online, they've experienced "Zoombombing" incidents, prompting warnings from the FBI. Now, New York City teachers are banned from using Zoom for virtual teaching...