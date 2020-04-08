Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant

Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant

The Verge Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plantPhoto by Joshua Lott for The Verge

Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant, the controversial recipient of billions of dollars in tax subsidies and the focus of multiple Verge investigations, will produce ventilators with medical device firm Medtronic. The partnership was announced by Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak in an interview with CNBC, who said that Foxconn will be manufacturing ventilators based on its PB-560 design in the next four to six weeks.

Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant was first announced way back in 2017 as a $10 billion LCD factory. It was labeled the “eighth wonder of the world” by President Trump, but Foxconn’s plans for the site appear to have changed repeatedly over the years. At various points, Foxconn has said that it would build a smaller LCD factory, no factory at all,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NCSbyHTCS

NCSbyNCSV #comptia | Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant https://t.co/0riyMtARt4 https://t.co/TEme4dVo2c 18 seconds ago

saint_nine_

Omar C. RT @verge: Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant https://t.co/GXilLK7cce https://t.co/aeFVdmszwY 12 minutes ago

verge

The Verge Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant https://t.co/GXilLK7cce https://t.co/aeFVdmszwY 18 minutes ago

newscommentary1

The News Commentary Podcast - The Malliard Report RT @real_newsdesk: iPhone manufacturer Foxconn will produce ventilators in its Wisconsin factory - https://t.co/nb0xMUcuEX #breakingnews #n… 44 minutes ago

real_newsdesk

'NewsDesk' iPhone manufacturer Foxconn will produce ventilators in its Wisconsin factory - https://t.co/nb0xMUcuEX… https://t.co/EZ4GT88uP2 46 minutes ago

ZaraA

Emmanuel Torregano iPhone manufacturer Foxconn will produce ventilators in its Wisconsin factory https://t.co/wFNa173BZF 48 minutes ago

Leweb2mag

SetraRkt iPhone manufacturer Foxconn will produce ventilators in its Wisconsin factory https://t.co/xWhnP9qw0G #hightech #feedly 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.