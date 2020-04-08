Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Photo by Joshua Lott for The Verge



Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant, the controversial recipient of billions of dollars in tax subsidies and the focus of multiple Verge investigations, will produce ventilators with medical device firm Medtronic. The partnership was announced by Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak in an interview with CNBC, who said that Foxconn will be manufacturing ventilators based on its PB-560 design in the next four to six weeks.



Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant was first announced way back in 2017 as a $10 billion LCD factory. It was labeled the “eighth wonder of the world” by President Trump, but Foxconn’s plans for the site appear to have changed repeatedly over the years. At various points, Foxconn has said that it would build a smaller LCD factory, no factory at all,... Photo by Joshua Lott for The VergeFoxconn’s Wisconsin plant, the controversial recipient of billions of dollars in tax subsidies and the focus of multiple Verge investigations, will produce ventilators with medical device firm Medtronic. The partnership was announced by Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak in an interview with CNBC, who said that Foxconn will be manufacturing ventilators based on its PB-560 design in the next four to six weeks.Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant was first announced way back in 2017 as a $10 billion LCD factory. It was labeled the “eighth wonder of the world” by President Trump, but Foxconn’s plans for the site appear to have changed repeatedly over the years. At various points, Foxconn has said that it would build a smaller LCD factory, no factory at all,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NCSbyNCSV #comptia | Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant https://t.co/0riyMtARt4 https://t.co/TEme4dVo2c 18 seconds ago Omar C. RT @verge: Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant https://t.co/GXilLK7cce https://t.co/aeFVdmszwY 12 minutes ago The Verge Foxconn will produce ventilators at its controversial Wisconsin plant https://t.co/GXilLK7cce https://t.co/aeFVdmszwY 18 minutes ago The News Commentary Podcast - The Malliard Report RT @real_newsdesk: iPhone manufacturer Foxconn will produce ventilators in its Wisconsin factory - https://t.co/nb0xMUcuEX #breakingnews #n… 44 minutes ago 'NewsDesk' iPhone manufacturer Foxconn will produce ventilators in its Wisconsin factory - https://t.co/nb0xMUcuEX… https://t.co/EZ4GT88uP2 46 minutes ago Emmanuel Torregano iPhone manufacturer Foxconn will produce ventilators in its Wisconsin factory https://t.co/wFNa173BZF 48 minutes ago SetraRkt iPhone manufacturer Foxconn will produce ventilators in its Wisconsin factory https://t.co/xWhnP9qw0G #hightech #feedly 56 minutes ago