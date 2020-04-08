We are still in the dark on how Sony’s much-awaited next-gen console, PS5, will look. However, the company just unveiled the new controller for the upcoming console, the DualSense. The new controller keeps everything good about the DualShock 4 “intact.” But Sony added some fantastic new features in DualSense, like the long-overdue USB-C port. Sony PS5 DualSense Features […] The post Sony’s New DualSense Controller for PS5 Comes With A Built-In Mic appeared first on Fossbytes.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Heisenbeck 🎮🎸 RT @TrueTrophy: Out of nowhere, Sony unveiled the new PlayStation 5 controller. Dualsense features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and c… 52 minutes ago TrueTrophies Out of nowhere, Sony unveiled the new PlayStation 5 controller. Dualsense features haptic feedback, adaptive trigge… https://t.co/Gcy3kuIgaM 2 hours ago Porecomesis When I play games with my parents, the issue of the L3 and R3 buttons comes up a lot because they're not labelled a… https://t.co/qQilDS9IRb 9 hours ago Rated G for Gamers Podcast Microphone: ✅ Haptic Feedback: ✅ Throw it and it comes back to you boomerang technology: ✅ Welcome to the PS5 cont… https://t.co/XjvBD7croT 13 hours ago Soumya Satpathy Here comes the #playstation5 #Dualsense controller ... super excited to play with it ... #sony #sonyplaystation… https://t.co/pRuaPEGUnP 13 hours ago Players' Lounge ⚠️@Sony reveals new @PlayStation PS5 #DualSense controller.⚠️ New features include: 🎤Built in microphone 🎮 Adaptive… https://t.co/EK6IblHq4T 13 hours ago [TGG] Justin Really curious what color the PS5 will be now after seeing the DualSense controller. Sony usually comes up with som… https://t.co/TWzqrZy0DY 14 hours ago