Sony’s New DualSense Controller for PS5 Comes With A Built-In Mic

Fossbytes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
We are still in the dark on how Sony’s much-awaited next-gen console, PS5, will look. However, the company just unveiled the new controller for the upcoming console, the DualSense. The new controller keeps everything good about the DualShock 4 “intact.” But Sony added some fantastic new features in DualSense, like the long-overdue USB-C port. Sony PS5 DualSense Features […]

