Avast Secure Browser lands on Android complete with a built-in VPN

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Avast has launched an Android version of its security- and privacy-focused web browser. Avast Secure Browser features various DNS options and a built-in VPN to calm the fears of those concerned about their privacy. This is not all the browser has to offer. There's also anti-tracking technology and complete data encryption to take care of the security side of things as well. See also: Microsoft announces IPE, a Linux Security Module that adds new code integrity features to the kernel Zoom issues an apology for privacy and security issues, will enact a feature freeze to focus on fixes Cloudflare announces… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

