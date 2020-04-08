Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Born of a jokey airhorn feature first launched back in 2016, bots on Discord have since flourished into an integral part of the platform’s experience. More than three million bots have been created to date, from those that help you run a full on D&am... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jason Jurotich Engadget: Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community. https://t.co/yQ8NDmvwWd via @GoogleNews 2 days ago IceBoxDesigns Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community https://t.co/6BWih2FZKA #tech #technews https://t.co/GpFBwmH8fR 3 days ago ChiRadio Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community https://t.co/2MHwKEiNnO 3 days ago Aida Akl Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community by Rachel England https://t.co/rKZ4iiziQx @engadget @rachel_england 4 days ago Ric Olsen Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community https://t.co/ch086Hi8nY via @ric9871ric #retweet… https://t.co/G6LNHiMKBG 4 days ago HipHopToGo Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community https://t.co/Rcib4kG8fI 4 days ago HallowsEveCraze Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community https://t.co/th42bjvz5S 4 days ago MuseumToday Discord wants to clean up and support its massive bot community https://t.co/RLau5vX3RS 4 days ago