Zoom sued by one of its own shareholders for allegedly covering up its security flaws Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

· Zoom is reportedly being sued by one of its own shareholders for allegedly hiding security flaws in its app.

· Bloomberg reports that shareholder Michael Drieu filed a class-action lawsuit Tuesday in a San Francisco federal court, claiming revelations about Zoom's deficiencies affected its stock price.

· The... · Zoom is reportedly being sued by one of its own shareholders for allegedly hiding security flaws in its app.· Bloomberg reports that shareholder Michael Drieu filed a class-action lawsuit Tuesday in a San Francisco federal court, claiming revelations about Zoom's deficiencies affected its stock price.· The 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Halaska RT @Reuters: Zoom was slapped with a class action suit by one of its shareholders, accusing the video-conferencing app of overstating its p… 21 seconds ago