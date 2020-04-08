Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Uber for Business expands its corporate Eats delivery feature to 20 more countries

Uber for Business expands its corporate Eats delivery feature to 20 more countries

TechCrunch Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Uber for Business, a platform designed for corporate customers, is expanding its food delivery Eats product to more than 20 countries this year, in response to a surge in demand as more employees work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion kicks off Wednesday, starting with Brazil, Canada, France and the UK. The ride-hailing […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Uber Eats Adds In-App Donation Feature for Customers

Uber Eats Adds In-App Donation Feature for Customers 00:13

 Uber Eats is launching a new in-app feature for customers who want to donate to their favorite restaurants to help during the the coronavirus pandemic. Uber plans to match every dollar donated to the restaurant and employee relief fund, which represents over 500,000 restaurants.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.