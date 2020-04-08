Instacart’s new features make it easier to get groceries delivered in a crisis Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images



Instacart is introducing a pair of new delivery options in an attempt to deal with the increased demand the grocery shopping service is seeing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast & Flexible and Order Ahead are both designed to increase the number of available delivery windows, depending on whether customers are willing to be flexible with delivery times or if they want to plan further ahead.



Fast & Flexible is designed for people who need their shopping as soon as possible. Selecting the option matches orders with the first available Instacart shopper, rather than pegging it to a specific delivery window like normal. You'll be given an estimated delivery range (such as Tuesday to Thursday), and then you'll be notified once your...

