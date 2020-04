Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The European Commission has responded to the regional scramble for apps and data to help tackle the coronavirus crisis by calling for a common EU approach to boost the effectiveness of digital interventions and ensure key rights and freedoms are respected. The European Union's executive body wants to ensure Member States' individual efforts to use […]