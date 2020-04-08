Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A lawyer who reps cruise-ship employees reveals the most shocking thing they've told him about their job

A lawyer who reps cruise-ship employees reveals the most shocking thing they've told him about their job

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
A lawyer who reps cruise-ship employees reveals the most shocking thing they've told him about their job**

· *On some cruise ships, managers will order crew members to hide improperly stored food or dirty equipment in their cabins to make sure they aren't found by health inspectors, Jim Walker, a lawyer who specializes in cases involving cruise-line employees and passengers, told Business Insider in 2018.*
· *A ship operated...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

spz74

lil[R]edz829 A lawyer who reps cruise-ship employees reveals ships will hide dirty equipment and food in crew members' cabins to… https://t.co/lCURmwqams 6 hours ago

sparynda

pj A lawyer who reps #cruiseship employees reveals ships will hide dirty equipment and food in crew members' cabins to… https://t.co/jwtWT6FhEC 13 hours ago

DorothyGrady7

Dorothy Grady A lawyer who reps cruise-ship employees reveals ships will hide dirty equipment and food in crew ... https://t.co/Ekm55iqRc4 via @YahooNews 1 day ago

BobJone43773862

Bob Jones A lawyer who reps cruise-ship employees reveals ships will hide dirty equipment and food in crew members' cabins to… https://t.co/yFW72jvoNt 1 day ago

grinningbamE

BEA💙Tweets🌊VoteBlueNoMatterWho🗳🍄RUmp is POS💩 A lawyer who reps cruise-ship employees reveals ships will hide dirty equipment and food in crew ... https://t.co/RVPsSE2Lly via @YahooNews 1 day ago

LarryConkright

Larry Ripley Conkright A lawyer who reps cruise-ship employees reveals ships will hide dirty equipment and food in crew members' cabins to… https://t.co/bISsWvXR0e 1 day ago

Shopper7242

madden Bailey A lawyer who reps cruise-ship employees reveals ships will hide dirty equipment and food in crew members' cabins to… https://t.co/3cEWcO7nkE 1 day ago

repetsabe

repetsabe A lawyer who reps cruise-ship employees reveals ships will hide dirty equipment and food in crew members' cabins to… https://t.co/LTxRUIlKdh 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.