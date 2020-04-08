Global  

Amazon’s delivery service rivaling UPS and FedEx set aside amid pandemic

9to5Toys Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Just over 2-years since Amazon first detailed its in-house delivery service, new reports today point to the online giant backing off its plans of competing with UPS and FedEx. Amazon Shipping is slated to be paused starting in June, according to reports, as the fallout from COVID-19 continues to reach all areas of our daily lives. With an eye on cutting out the competition from its supply chain, Amazon has long had eyes for developing an end-to-end solution for its e-commerce shoppers. However, given the current climate and Amazon’s strains in other areas at this time, it makes sense that this change is on the horizon. Hit the jump for everything we know at this time and a few potential scenarios for how this will play out over the course of 2020.

The post Amazon’s delivery service rivaling UPS and FedEx set aside amid pandemic appeared first on 9to5Toys.
