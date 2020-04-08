Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How will Today at Apple adapt to an era of social distancing?

How will Today at Apple adapt to an era of social distancing?

9to5Mac Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Imagine this: you’re sitting among a few dozen friends and strangers to learn illustration techniques from your favorite artists. Everyone is sharing ideas and passing around iPads to start their own drawings. Crazy, right? In the span of just a few weeks, such a simple function of community has gone from commonplace to sounding absolutely utopian, like a story from a grandparent about the “good old days” that you just know is too good to be true.

What I’ve just described to you is Today at Apple, Apple’s series of creative sessions that were held every day at every Apple Store. So what’s a program designed to bring everyone together to do in an era where everyone is intentionally staying apart?

more…

The post How will Today at Apple adapt to an era of social distancing? appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Neubauer's Flowers For Spring And Easter

Neubauer's Flowers For Spring And Easter 03:15

 Steve Neubauer, of Neubauer's Flowers, talks about business in the era of social distancing, and arrangements for spring and Easter.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.