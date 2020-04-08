Google significantly expands Stadia with free tier, two months of Stadia Pro for all
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Google’s ambitious game streaming service came online last November and has spent the past five months adding platform features, as well as titles. Today, Stadia availability is expanding significantly through free access and an introductory two-month Pro trial.
more…
The post Google significantly expands Stadia with free tier, two months of Stadia Pro for all appeared first on 9to5Google.