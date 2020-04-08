Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

DiscountMags is now offering a 1-year subscription to The Economist Magazine for *$47.99 with free delivery*. Simply use code *9TO5TOYS* at checkout to redeem the special price. You can opt for either the print or digital version on this listing page at the price above, or pickup both and drop your total down to *$69.99* using today’s promo code. You’re looking at more than $100 off per year with today’s deal, which is matching our previous rock-bottom offer on The Economist. Head below for all the details. more…



The post Score a year of The Economist for more than $100 off today (print or digital) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

