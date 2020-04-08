Valorant had a record-breaking day on Twitch

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Riot’s latest game had a record-breaking day on Twitch — despite the fact that it isn’t even out yet. Yesterday the studio’s new shooter Valorant launch in a limited closed beta, and viewers flocked to watch streams of the game. According to Twitch, the game broke the “single-day hours watched record in a single game category” with 34 million hours watched. Meanwhile, the game hit a peak concurrent viewer total of 1.7 million, which is second only to the 2019 League of Legends World Championship.
One of the main driving factors behind Valorant’s huge day is the way the closed beta works. In order to get a key to play, viewers had to watch specific streams on Twitch. Riot recruited many of the biggest shooter players on the platform,...
