Twitter notifies users that it’s now sharing more data with advertisers
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Twitter has removed a privacy feature that allowed all users to stop sharing some private information with advertisers. The setting prevented Twitter from sharing information like the ads you saw or interacted with and the tracking identifier for your phone. For most users, that information will now be shared by default and can’t be turned off.
The shared data is used to show the efficacy of advertising on Twitter, the company says. It helps Twitter prove that people are actually watching, interacting with, and otherwise seeing the ads that advertisers are paying for, which helps the company “continue operating as a free service.”
"Twitter wants more data to prove that its ads work"
An option in Twitter’s privacy settings called “Share...
Coffee lovers are standing their grounds after one Twitter user shared a photo asking how they take their morning cup of joe. Julian Camarena, a Los Angeles artist, took to social media to share the chart, writing, “Which type of coffee drinker are you?”. The question sounds innocent enough until...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Alcofribas Twitter notifies users that it’s now sharing more data with advertisers https://t.co/GWDwhTkioC via @Verge46 seconds ago
Rich Corbett 🇺🇸 Twitter notifies users that it’s now sharing more data with advertisers -"For most users, that information will now… https://t.co/RWlsoNGJzY 1 minute ago
Tech User Today Twitter notifies users that it’s now sharing more data with advertisers https://t.co/GL4oRq1HG2
#twitter… https://t.co/dyFKOdOhpZ 4 minutes ago
CorrickWales Twitter notifies users that it’s now sharing more data with advertisers - The Verge https://t.co/TYuGzQRnb1 5 minutes ago
🌱 Leo en cuarentena RT @verge: Twitter notifies users that it’s now sharing more data with advertisers https://t.co/fYuKQAkHpZ https://t.co/p4z0iNPGtX 7 minutes ago