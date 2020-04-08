ESPN becomes the official broadcast home for League of Legends’ Spring Split Playoffs

Global  

The Verge Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
League of Legends’ 2020 Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split Playoffs have a new home in the United States: ESPN.

The network announced today that five matches with air on ESPN2, the secondary network ESPN uses for much of its esports coverage, and through the ESPN app. Those matches will also be made available to replay directly after the games end within the ESPN app. The first match of the championship series will pit 100 Thieves against TSM on Wednesday, April 8th, at 4PM ET.

“We’re excited to work with Riot Games to create innovative content opportunities around this amazing franchise system,” said John Lasker, vice president of digital programming at ESPN. “Showcasing one of the most popular esports in the world with the LCS’...
