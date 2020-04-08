Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledged to put almost a third of his $3.6 billion fortune into a fund that will tackle coronavirus relief. Here's how the world's wealthiest people are using their millions to fight the pandemic.

· The wealthiest people in the world are spending hundreds of millions to fight the novel coronavirus.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, former hedge fund manager George Soros, and Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-Shing have collectively pledged over $1.2 billion towards various efforts to help



Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published 3 hours ago Jack Dorsey Pledges $1 Billion to Coronavirus Relief Fund 00:17 Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is pledging $1 billion, or 28 percent of his net worth, to support coronavirus relief programs. He says once the pandemic is over he will use the money for girls' health, education, and a universal basic income.