Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledged to put almost a third of his $3.6 billion fortune into a fund that will tackle coronavirus relief. Here's how the world's wealthiest people are using their millions to fight the pandemic.
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () · The wealthiest people in the world are spending hundreds of millions to fight the novel coronavirus.
· Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, former hedge fund manager George Soros, and Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-Shing have collectively pledged over $1.2 billion towards various efforts to help...
Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is pledging $1 billion, or 28 percent of his net worth, to support coronavirus relief programs. He says once the pandemic is over he will use the money for girls' health, education, and a universal basic income.
