Google has banned the Zoom app from all employee computers due to 'security vulnerabilities' Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Google has banned the use of Zoom on employees' computers, according to a new report.

· The company alerted employees last week that it would disable the service, citing security vulnerabilities.

· It's the latest, but not the first, company to ban Zoom across its business.

· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more... · Google has banned the use of Zoom on employees' computers, according to a new report.· The company alerted employees last week that it would disable the service, citing security vulnerabilities.· It's the latest, but not the first, company to ban Zoom across its business.· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Mashable Studio - Published 10 hours ago Google bans Zoom from corporate computers over security concerns 00:55 Google is zooming away from Zoom. You Might Like

Tweets about this