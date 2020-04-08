Global  

Google has banned the Zoom app from all employee computers due to 'security vulnerabilities'

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Google has banned the use of Zoom on employees' computers, according to a new report.
The company alerted employees last week that it would disable the service, citing security vulnerabilities.
It's the latest, but not the first, company to ban Zoom across its business.
Credit: Mashable Studio
Google bans Zoom from corporate computers over security concerns

Google bans Zoom from corporate computers over security concerns 00:55

 Google is zooming away from Zoom.

