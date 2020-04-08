Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022

NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022

TechCrunch Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
NASA has chosen a new lunar surface delivery partner from its list of Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) vendors to actually transport stuff on its behalf – Mojave’s Masten Space Systems, which is being tapped by the agency to take eight payloads, including non science and tech instruments, to the Moon’s South Pole in 2022. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: NASA Releases Plans for Lunar Base Despite Coronavirus-Related Delays

NASA Releases Plans for Lunar Base Despite Coronavirus-Related Delays 01:08

 Despite temporarily suspending the Space Launch System and Orion projects, the systems that will get astronauts back to the moon, NASA's pushing forward with plans for a future lunar base.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rmolinab

Renzo Molina NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022 https://t.co/aSHMFkEIir https://t.co/I4bNvHmLKy 7 minutes ago

casaartificial

Casa Artificial NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022 https://t.co/5ZWRqkD4DN https://t.co/vOjcvIUcZ6 7 minutes ago

codihub

CodiHub NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022 https://t.co/0ZZZIxj9tK https://t.co/kMYqhNpoK6 7 minutes ago

Mikeleiro

Michael Fonseca NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022 https://t.co/7h4cojuPyv https://t.co/IsTekz3gtn 7 minutes ago

BBurncurry

black burncurry NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022 https://t.co/JBDtRtwqZs https://t.co/5hKILOryWv 7 minutes ago

nmstrategies

Peter Senn NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022 https://t.co/zk3fUookTC 19 minutes ago

JohnRundag

John Rundag NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022 https://t.co/zd1fgAryep 31 minutes ago

Bethanieah60

Bethanie Gustus NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022 https://t.co/ZP5Rq7IUR0 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.