NASA selects Masten Space Systems to deliver cargo to the Moon in 2022

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

NASA has chosen a new lunar surface delivery partner from its list of Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) vendors to actually transport stuff on its behalf – Mojave’s Masten Space Systems, which is being tapped by the agency to take eight payloads, including non science and tech instruments, to the Moon’s South Pole in 2022. […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: AmazeLab - Published 2 days ago NASA Releases Plans for Lunar Base Despite Coronavirus-Related Delays 01:08 Despite temporarily suspending the Space Launch System and Orion projects, the systems that will get astronauts back to the moon, NASA's pushing forward with plans for a future lunar base.