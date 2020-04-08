Google bans employees from installing Zoom on work computers Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

With the rise of video conferencing over the past several weeks, Zoom has seen an explosion in both usage and cultural awareness. That surge has coincided with rising security concerns, and Google is now the latest organization to ban its employees from installing Zoom.



more…



