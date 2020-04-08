Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google bans employees from installing Zoom on work computers

Google bans employees from installing Zoom on work computers

9to5Google Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
With the rise of video conferencing over the past several weeks, Zoom has seen an explosion in both usage and cultural awareness. That surge has coincided with rising security concerns, and Google is now the latest organization to ban its employees from installing Zoom.

more…

The post Google bans employees from installing Zoom on work computers appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Man creates Zoom background that'll make you double-take

Man creates Zoom background that'll make you double-take 01:07

 As quarantine continues for another week, more and more people are starting to face new problems with having work meetings over Zoom. Between relatives walking awkwardly in the background to not being able to remove a funny filter, there’s a new crop of issues employees have to deal with. Video...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.