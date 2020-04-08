Watch people in cities around the world cheer from their windows and rooftops at the same time to thank healthcare workers and first responders

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alex Andrade To help push spirits in a more positive direction, I thought I might share this. Cities should be built around peop… https://t.co/0eQFhObInE 12 minutes ago Runway Growth Capital RT @StrictlyVC: Watch people in cities around the world cheer from their windows and rooftops at the same time to thank healthcare workers… 13 minutes ago StrictlyVC Watch people in cities around the world cheer from their windows and rooftops at the same time to thank healthcare… https://t.co/PUWWnlUbD9 38 minutes ago Principal-IT Watch people in cities around the world cheer from their windows and rooftops at the same time to thank healthcare… https://t.co/7i1NSEkarR 47 minutes ago Winson Tang 🇨🇦 Watch people in cities around the world cheer from their windows and rooftops at the same time to thank healthcare… https://t.co/3Ihhj69bqy 47 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. Watch people in cities around the world cheer from their windows and rooftops at the same time to thank healthcare… https://t.co/3ohzkE74kx 47 minutes ago OER Project As farming societies around the world grew into cities, people became more connected—to other city folks, to the fa… https://t.co/BCahO66JaE 6 hours ago People's Panel on Human Rights RT @CulturesResist: .@the_hindu is featuring our efforts to show solidarity with people quarantined around the globe by making our films fr… 9 hours ago