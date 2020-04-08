How to delete your Twitter history

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Twitter is the social media world’s most reliable doubled-edged sword. One minute, you’re retweeting a funny meme account and enjoying some wholesome discussion around your current TV binge fixation, and the next, you’re being buried by a harassment campaign or finding your job in jeopardy over something dumb (or even harmless) you tweeted out in 2011.
The unfortunate reality of Twitter is that it is, at its most brutal, a performative minefield waiting to destroy either your career or your emotional well-being — quite often both if given enough time. However, some of us use Twitter for our livelihoods, both for networking purposes and because it remains an invaluable platform to grow and directly interface with your audience.