Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > How to delete your Twitter history

How to delete your Twitter history

The Verge Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
How to delete your Twitter historyTwitter is the social media world’s most reliable doubled-edged sword. One minute, you’re retweeting a funny meme account and enjoying some wholesome discussion around your current TV binge fixation, and the next, you’re being buried by a harassment campaign or finding your job in jeopardy over something dumb (or even harmless) you tweeted out in 2011.

The unfortunate reality of Twitter is that it is, at its most brutal, a performative minefield waiting to destroy either your career or your emotional well-being — quite often both if given enough time. However, some of us use Twitter for our livelihoods, both for networking purposes and because it remains an invaluable platform to grow and directly interface with your audience.

If...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ByteFunding

Byte Funding How to delete your #twitter history https://t.co/vNihYdZA5n https://t.co/YjpghKEjsB 34 minutes ago

RustySprouts

Rusty Sprouts RT @vergereviews: How to delete your Twitter history https://t.co/gPcnsbCnsB 39 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe How to delete your Twitter history Read More in https://t.co/BsXSO3Exza Thank you verge Xipe_tech 49 minutes ago

DJQTmixtape

DJQT RT @TvInternet2: How to delete your Twitter history https://t.co/fYxvI2WmEq https://t.co/J7z1ywktbX 56 minutes ago

TvInternet2

Tv Internet How to delete your Twitter history https://t.co/fYxvI2WmEq https://t.co/J7z1ywktbX 1 hour ago

techpnaa

techpna How to delete your Twitter history https://t.co/K6DQlqjxSa https://t.co/pyMoNnMMWu 1 hour ago

NCSbyHTCS

NCSbyNCSV #comptia | How to delete your Twitter history https://t.co/lz5kDS4wrE https://t.co/AMIEshFXap 1 hour ago

DirkStrauss

Dirk Strauss How to delete your Twitter history https://t.co/CKuokQPnqX 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.