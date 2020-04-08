Google’s Hangouts Meet is now just Google Meet

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Remote workers, meeters, streamers, and hangers-out, take note: Google’s Hangouts Meet is no longer called Hangouts Meet; it’s now called Google Meet.
The rebrand was made apparent yesterday in a Google Cloud blog post written by two of Google’s directors of product management, Karthik Lakshminarayanan and Smita Hashim. The blog post lists a number of privacy measures that Google Meet employs to keep remote meetings from being hijacked, and also refers to the service as Google Meet. Android Police found that a number of support pages had been updated with the new title as well.
"The rebrand appears to be a work in progress"
In an email to The Verge, Google confirmed that it has officially changed the service’s name. Google also confirmed...