'Houston, we’ve had a problem’: Remembering Apollo 13 at 50

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Apollo 13′s astronauts never gave a thought to their mission number as they blasted off for the moon 50 years ago. Even when their oxygen tank ruptured two days later — on April 13.



Jim Lovell and Fred Haise insist they’re not superstitious. They even use 13 in their email addresses.



As mission commander Lovell sees it, he's incredibly lucky. Not only did he survive NASA’s most harrowing moonshot, he’s around to mark its golden anniversary.



“I’m still alive. As long as I can keep breathing, I’m good,” Lovell, 92, said in an interview with The Associated Press from his Lake Forest, Illinois, home.



A half-century later, Apollo 13 is still considered Mission Control’s finest hour.



Lovell calls it “a miraculous recovery.”



Haise, like so many others, regards it as NASA’s most successful failure.



“It was a great mission," Haise, 86, said. It showed "what can be done if people use their minds and a little ingenuity.”



As the lunar module pilot, Haise would have become the sixth man to walk on the moon, following Lovell onto the dusty gray surface. The oxygen tank explosion robbed them of the moon landing, which would have been NASA's third, nine months after Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took humanity's first footsteps on the moon.



Now the coronavirus pandemic has robbed them of their anniversary celebrations. Festivities are on hold, including at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the mission began on April 11, 1970, a Saturday just like this year.



That won't stop Haise, who still lives in Houston, from marking what he calls "boom day” next Monday, as he does every April 13.



Lovell, Haise and Jack Swigert, a last-minute fill-in who died in 1982, were almost to the moon when they heard a bang and...


