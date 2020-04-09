Global  

Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Rival, Kia Sonet Interior Revealed

Fossbytes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Kia Sonet, first revealed at the Auto Expo 2020 has the potential to be a strong future rival for Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon. However, at its first appearance, the company kept the interior of the car behind the curtains. Recently some shots have been leaked over the internet that disclose the interior of the […]

The post Maruti Brezza And Tata Nexon Rival, Kia Sonet Interior Revealed appeared first on Fossbytes.
