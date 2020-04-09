Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google Bans Zoom Desktop App Because No One Cares About Hangouts

Google Bans Zoom Desktop App Because No One Cares About Hangouts

Fossbytes Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Thanks to people working from home due to the Coronavirus, Zoom has witnessed an unprecedented usage with 200 million daily users observed in the last month. However, the same limelight has also put Zoom under the close watch of security researchers around the globe. Now, Google has banned its employees from using the Zoom Desktop app, citing […]

The post Google Bans Zoom Desktop App Because No One Cares About Hangouts appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Zoom Video Hits Turbulence

Zoom Video Hits Turbulence 02:23

 Video-conferencing app Zoom Video has exploded in popularity as more people than ever are looking to work and socialize remotely, but concerns about its privacy and security policies are growing. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who himself had a Zoom meeting 'zoom-bombed' last week, has...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cabal0

Pierre RT @PCMag: Google Bans Zoom's Desktop Client From Running on Employee Computers https://t.co/seDVO717XV https://t.co/lglpnZMaOf 31 seconds ago

ViralMNews

Viral News Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App https://t.co/kECEImmDya 54 seconds ago

Vagabond_C

バカボン百番 RT @Reuters: Zoom hires ex-Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as safety and privacy concerns about its fast-growing video-conferencing app… 1 minute ago

cpramkrishna

cpramkrishna RT @aparanjape: Google bans Zoom desktop app from employee laptops https://t.co/E9bC8DjPkT 4 minutes ago

putrirahys

𝓟𝓾𝓽𝓻𝓲 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓪𝔂𝓾 RT @jakpost: Zoom hires ex-Facebook security chief as Google bans desktop app #jakpost https://t.co/m0HnUFLE8E 4 minutes ago

RohitKhirraiyya

@RohitKhirraiyya RT @Gadgets360: Zoom has hired former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos to help fix its security and privacy issues https://t.co/l1yMhLRC… 12 minutes ago

UrsPaul

Urs Zimmermann Zoom hires ex-Facebook security chief as Google bans desktop app | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/fJMz8capzw 12 minutes ago

ShivamVahia

Shivam Vahia Definitely not a confidence-building step -- at least from that headline. https://t.co/3mxDoxiof6 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.