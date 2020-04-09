Global  

NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

engadget Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Humankind is one step closer to its next lunar expedition, as NASA has awarded a contract that will see foundational exploratory kit delivered to the surface of the Moon ahead of manned missions in 2024. California’s Masten Space Systems has won the...
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: NASA Releases Plans for Lunar Base Despite Coronavirus-Related Delays

NASA Releases Plans for Lunar Base Despite Coronavirus-Related Delays 01:08

 Despite temporarily suspending the Space Launch System and Orion projects, the systems that will get astronauts back to the moon, NASA's pushing forward with plans for a future lunar base.

