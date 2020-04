Bill Gates thinks schools will be able to re-open by fall, but 'low-income students will be hurt the most by these school closures' Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes that kids will return to school this fall, **he said on CNBC's Squawk Box.*

· "I do think school will be able to resume in the fall," he said. As for the current school year, however, he said parents shouldn't expect kids to go back. *"I don't think this school year... · *Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates believes that kids will return to school this fall, **he said on CNBC's Squawk Box.*· "I do think school will be able to resume in the fall," he said. As for the current school year, however, he said parents shouldn't expect kids to go back. *"I don't think this school year 👓 View full article

