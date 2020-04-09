Global  

Demand for video calling continues to surge, Microsoft and others say

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday that video calling and educational usage of its Teams productivity software had risen in recent weeks as employees work remotely and some U.S. schools cancel in-person classes for the rest of the academic year.
