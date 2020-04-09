Insignia Side Dock Xbox Controller Chargers now starting from $10 (50% off)

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Best Buy is now offering the Insignia Side Dock Charging Station for Xbox One X at* $9.99* with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a straight 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This charging station includes a pair of 1200mAh rechargeable batteries and a small dock that attaches directly to the side of your Xbox One X. The small dock keeps an extra set of batteries juiced up and ready to go so you never have any down time. You’ll also find a nice USB data and power pass-through port on the front. The Xbox One X-specific model carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds, but we also spotted a deal on the Xbox One S variant you’ll find below. more…



