The CEO of a coworking software startup explains how he inked a deal to buy a smaller rival in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — and why he sees more consolidation in the space Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Coworking company Proximity, which operates spaces and software used by hundreds of companies, just bought a rival software company.

· Proximity's CEO explained why it made sense to get a deal done in the middle of a pandemic, even as spotty WiFi interrupted his calls with the target company.

· Since coworking spaces... · Coworking company Proximity, which operates spaces and software used by hundreds of companies, just bought a rival software company.· Proximity's CEO explained why it made sense to get a deal done in the middle of a pandemic, even as spotty WiFi interrupted his calls with the target company.· Since coworking spaces 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published 3 days ago Doctor Makes Educational Software Free To Help Supplement Kids' Learning During Pandemic 00:46 A lifelong educational advocate and past Jefferson Award winner saw a need to help parents supplement their kids' online learning during the coronavirus pandemic with her specially designed teaching software. (4-6-2020) You Might Like

Tweets about this HP Targeting, Inc. The CEO of a coworking software startup explains how he inked a deal to buy a smaller rival in the midst of the cor… https://t.co/xLeWSykQ11 51 minutes ago Principal-IT The CEO of a coworking software startup explains how he inked a deal to buy a smaller rival in the midst of the cor… https://t.co/dbdoFzldzO 51 minutes ago