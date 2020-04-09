Verge readers can save $60 on the Nest Learning Thermostat

Global  

Verge readers can save $60 on the Nest Learning ThermostatGoogle’s Nest Learning Thermostat can automatically adjust the temperature in your home, making you more comfortable while you’re there and saving you money on energy costs when you’re not. You can also adjust the temperature from anywhere, inside or outside, with your phone. For a limited time, Daily Steals is offering readers of The Verge a discount on the third-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, which is the latest model even though it released in 2015.

It’s normally $250 through the Google Store (and as low as $220 through Amazon third-party sellers), but you can get one right now for $190 with the offer code *VERGETHRM *added at checkout. For context on this deal, it’s within $10 of the excellent Cyber Monday deal we saw last year.

