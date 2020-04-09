News24.com | Your weather update | Partly cloudy and warm Good Friday ahead
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () The South African Weather Service forecasts a partly cloudy and warm day across the country on what will be a different Easter Friday with the country's lockdown still in place.
There is a chance of a few sprinkles or isolated rain showers today with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s away from the lake. Temperatures on Tuesday will be strongly dependent on how far north a warm front lifts. Some data has backed off the 60s, while some are still showing mid and upper 60s...
