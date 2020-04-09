Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery workers
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Photo by Aidan Loughran / NurPhoto via Getty Images
Uber will start distributing face masks to drivers and delivery workers, focusing first on the cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The company will begin urging riders to wear face masks as well, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Tuesday, the company shipped its first order of masks for drivers in New York City, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the US, and it expects to receive an order of half a million more in the coming days. In total, Uber has ordered “tens of millions” of face masks, which it expects to distribute to other cities in the coming weeks, Gus Fuldner, Uber’s VP for safety and insurance, said in a blog post.