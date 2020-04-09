Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery workers

Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery workers

The Verge Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery workersPhoto by Aidan Loughran / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber will start distributing face masks to drivers and delivery workers, focusing first on the cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The company will begin urging riders to wear face masks as well, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, the company shipped its first order of masks for drivers in New York City, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the US, and it expects to receive an order of half a million more in the coming days. In total, Uber has ordered “tens of millions” of face masks, which it expects to distribute to other cities in the coming weeks, Gus Fuldner, Uber’s VP for safety and insurance, said in a blog post.

"There has been a shortage of face masks in..."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Uber giving masks to drivers

Uber giving masks to drivers 00:21

 Uber giving masks to drivers to help drivers during the pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CMATechnology

Cynthia Albanese Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery workers https://t.co/pRj1xPPCwk 2 days ago

imerAson_TMoY

imerAson All we can do is Stay at home and slow the spread. Take care of yours Fever Thermometer : https://t.co/xpyqWLpiED F… https://t.co/feQomdsFsV 3 days ago

HacktheUnion

Hack the Union After driver protests, Uber to start shipping masks and other safety equipment to their workforce. https://t.co/zoqZHpt99I 4 days ago

DakinMarketing

Shaun Dakin RT @xu_junnan: Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery workers https://t.co/X9CUaGGw9V via @Verge @DakinMarketing #T… 5 days ago

PeteRocous

Pete Roc B Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery workers https://t.co/tiGzytud7q 5 days ago

JH_Radio2

I am Music RT @verge: Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery workers https://t.co/PlImEvBRFr https://t.co/iVu9Eusor3 5 days ago

Qupik

Daniele Pica Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery workers https://t.co/V8IHahPTFw 6 days ago

kimvie

sic RT @TheNewRobPinto1: Uber to start shipping face masks to drivers and delivery workers https://t.co/fpIwVENCVv 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.