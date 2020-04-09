New Simpsons short that debuted before Pixar’s Onward is now heading to Disney Plus Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Just a few weeks after a new Simpsons short film hit theaters alongside Pixar’s Onward, Disney is bringing the short to Disney Plus starting on Friday, April 10th.



“Playdate with Destiny” was the second non-Pixar short to play before a Pixar movie and the first Fox property to do so since Disney acquired the company. The short stars Maggie Simpson as she’s separated from her family, embarking on a “first playdate” with a new friend. A Simpsons short playing before a Pixar movie might not make a lot of sense, but considering how important The Simpsons is to Disney Plus, having a new short available for people at home is a win for the company.



"Disney Plus needs new content to keep people entertained"



The Simpsons is a mega-popular series... Just a few weeks after a new Simpsons short film hit theaters alongside Pixar’s Onward, Disney is bringing the short to Disney Plus starting on Friday, April 10th.“Playdate with Destiny” was the second non-Pixar short to play before a Pixar movie and the first Fox property to do so since Disney acquired the company. The short stars Maggie Simpson as she’s separated from her family, embarking on a “first playdate” with a new friend. A Simpsons short playing before a Pixar movie might not make a lot of sense, but considering how important The Simpsons is to Disney Plus, having a new short available for people at home is a win for the company."Disney Plus needs new content to keep people entertained"The Simpsons is a mega-popular series... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this