Google trademarks ‘Google Meet’ and ‘Google Chat,’ support page backs change

9to5Google Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Hangouts Meet just got its much-needed rebrand to Google Meet amidst the surging popularity of videoconferencing tools in general. Alongside a trademark for that term, there’s another Hangouts product whose fate has yet to be decided. Hangouts Chat, the teams-focused Slack competitor from the Mountain View company, might also be getting a rebrand that does away with the troublesome Hangouts branding.

The post Google trademarks ‘Google Meet’ and ‘Google Chat,’ support page backs change appeared first on 9to5Google.
Recent related news from verified sources

Don’t be surprised when ‘Hangouts Meet’ becomes ‘Google Meet’

The branding around Hangouts — in 2020, that means Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet — is a mess. Those two brands are derivatives of a pre-existing brand that...
9to5Google

Google expands AI calling service Duplex to Australia, Canada, and the UK

Google expands AI calling service Duplex to Australia, Canada, and the UKIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Google’s automated, artificial intelligence-powered calling service Duplex is now available in more countries,...
The Verge


