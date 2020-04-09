Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Hangouts Meet just got its much-needed rebrand to Google Meet amidst the surging popularity of videoconferencing tools in general. Alongside a trademark for that term, there’s another Hangouts product whose fate has yet to be decided. Hangouts Chat, the teams-focused Slack competitor from the Mountain View company, might also be getting a rebrand that does away with the troublesome Hangouts branding.



more…



The post Google trademarks ‘Google Meet’ and ‘Google Chat,’ support page backs change appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

