Google trademarks ‘Google Meet’ and ‘Google Chat,’ support page backs change
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Hangouts Meet just got its much-needed rebrand to Google Meet amidst the surging popularity of videoconferencing tools in general. Alongside a trademark for that term, there’s another Hangouts product whose fate has yet to be decided. Hangouts Chat, the teams-focused Slack competitor from the Mountain View company, might also be getting a rebrand that does away with the troublesome Hangouts branding.
Whether you’re upset about not being able to visit the zoo or still buzzing off your “Tiger King” binge. you might want to check out Google’s 3D feature. The plugin, which you can use on an iPhone, iPad or Android smartphone. lets you bring augmented reality objects into your home. There are...
VIA BEETCAM -- The pandemic could be good for already-powerful tech platforms with ambitions on further solidifying their power in advertising sales. That is the view of one of the world's leading ad..