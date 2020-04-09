How to turn off notifications on your Android device for individual apps, or adjust the types of notifications you receive

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

**



· *You can turn off notifications on your Android phone or tablet on an app-by-app basis or all at once.** *

· * Certain third-party Android apps can help you customize which notifications to turn off, and which to allow.*

· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*



Phone notifications are often useful,... **· *You can turn off notifications on your Android phone or tablet on an app-by-app basis or all at once.** *· * Certain third-party Android apps can help you customize which notifications to turn off, and which to allow.*· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*Phone notifications are often useful, 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: AutoMotions - Published 1 week ago The new Audi A3 Sportback Infotainment system 01:04 The MMI operating concept is powered by the new third generation modular infotainment platform. Its computing power is ten times higher than that of its predecessor, it performs all tasks relating to connectivity, including telephony and the Audi connect services with LTE Advanced speed, and also has...