'Saturday Night Live' returns to TV with a remote episode on April 11th

engadget Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Talk shows and sports leagues have used internet services to keep offering fresh content despite the COVID-19 pandemic, so why not comedy shows? Saturday Night Live is taking a stab at it. As noted by Hollywood Reporter, NBC’s long-running series is...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: 'Saturday Night Live' To Air Remotely Produced Show This Weekend

'Saturday Night Live' To Air Remotely Produced Show This Weekend 00:32

 The late-night show sketch “Saturday Night Live” is returning to TV this weekend with a remotely produced show. According to Reuters, NBC confirmed the announcement on Thursday. The popular satirical show stopped production in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak. The remote broadcast...

Tweets about this

impishindian

I. I. RT @JoeDeVitoComedy: Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with a remotely produced show; still won't be remotely funny 5 minutes ago

Marc_ymarc

Marc Boehm USA TODAY: 'SNL' returns this Saturday with remote episode https://t.co/V9QbCRTkho 21 minutes ago

MuseumToday

MuseumToday 'Saturday Night Live' returns to TV with a remote episode on April 11th https://t.co/RbNuhnr8lF 33 minutes ago

CineEnCuadro

Cine En Cuadro RT @movieweb: 'Saturday Night Live' Returns with New Stay-At-Home Episode This Weekend https://t.co/M2izIitr9s 1 hour ago

Jordanevans_97

Jordan Evans RT @getFANDOM: 'Saturday Night Live' returns at its usual time this Saturday with all-new sketches produced remotely by the cast (via @NBC… 1 hour ago

SoCalCloudGuy

Mitchell Beck RT @engadget: 'Saturday Night Live' returns to TV with a remote episode on April 11th https://t.co/QgnQKH7MEa https://t.co/66QFwqN6L2 1 hour ago

