'Saturday Night Live' returns to TV with a remote episode on April 11th

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Talk shows and sports leagues have used internet services to keep offering fresh content despite the COVID-19 pandemic, so why not comedy shows? Saturday Night Live is taking a stab at it. As noted by Hollywood Reporter, NBC’s long-running series is... 👓 View full article



