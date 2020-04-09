The Trump administration is cutting federal resources for coronavirus testing sites, forcing states to run them in the ongoing fight against the pandemic Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· The Trump administration is ending federal support for coronavirus testing sites on Friday, according to CNN.

· The Federal Emergency Management Agency has helped run "community-based testing sites" as states scramble to ramp up testing efforts, which are now transitioning to state-managed operations, CNN reported.

· The Trump administration is ending federal support for coronavirus testing sites on Friday, according to CNN.· The Federal Emergency Management Agency has helped run "community-based testing sites" as states scramble to ramp up testing efforts, which are now transitioning to state-managed operations, CNN reported.

President Donald Trump is ending federal support for coronavirus testing sites. According to Business Insider, the move will force states to take over the operations and provide their own kits. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) had been providing testing kits, financial support, and...

