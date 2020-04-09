Hulu Basic is one of the most affordable streaming services on the market at just $5.99 a month — here's what you get Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )





· *Hulu Basic is one of the most affordable streaming platforms you can subscribe to.*

· *The service costs just $5.99 a month, and **offers ad-supported access to Hulu's entire library of on-demand programming, including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "This is Us," and "Seinfeld".*

· *If you can't stand...

