Amazon building COVID-19 test lab for workers

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Image: Amazon



Amazon is building a lab to test its workers for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It’s the latest effort by the company to protect workers who are growing increasingly panicked as the virus spreads through Amazon warehouses.



More than 50 Amazon-owned facilities have confirmed cases in the US, according to data compiled by the Financial Times, several with multiple instances of the virus.



In a blog post announcing the effort, Amazon says that a shortage of testing capacity is making it difficult to keep people safe and to get the economy back up and running. “Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence,” the company said.... Image: AmazonAmazon is building a lab to test its workers for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It’s the latest effort by the company to protect workers who are growing increasingly panicked as the virus spreads through Amazon warehouses.More than 50 Amazon-owned facilities have confirmed cases in the US, according to data compiled by the Financial Times, several with multiple instances of the virus.In a blog post announcing the effort, Amazon says that a shortage of testing capacity is making it difficult to keep people safe and to get the economy back up and running. “Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence,” the company said.... 👓 View full article

