Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Amazon building COVID-19 test lab for workers

Amazon building COVID-19 test lab for workers

The Verge Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Amazon building COVID-19 test lab for workersImage: Amazon

Amazon is building a lab to test its workers for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It’s the latest effort by the company to protect workers who are growing increasingly panicked as the virus spreads through Amazon warehouses.

More than 50 Amazon-owned facilities have confirmed cases in the US, according to data compiled by the Financial Times, several with multiple instances of the virus.

In a blog post announcing the effort, Amazon says that a shortage of testing capacity is making it difficult to keep people safe and to get the economy back up and running. “Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence,” the company said....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Amazon Developing a Lab to Test Workers For Coronavirus

Amazon Developing a Lab to Test Workers For Coronavirus 00:57

 After at least 64 of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus, Amazon is developing a lb designed to test all of its workers. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has that story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geeknewslink

GeekNews.Link Amazon is building its own lab to test workers for Covid-19 https://t.co/lgZOIxkUFV via @TechSpot #amazon #web https://t.co/sh6wffjamC 19 minutes ago

theverge_once

The Verge Once RT @verge: Amazon building COVID-19 test lab for workers https://t.co/VVvjS2WaZq https://t.co/oRaiK7YNJB 22 minutes ago

KimChapmanNC9

Kim Chapman Amazon building COVID-19 test lab for workers - The Verge https://t.co/VsJHdzM0hZ 26 minutes ago

ReubenArizona

ReubenArizona Walmart starts temperature checks and Amazon builds COVID-19 test lab https://t.co/asrxvabiWh @MailOnline 32 minutes ago

ForensicPsyMD

ForensicPsyMD Amazon building COVID-19 test lab for workers - The Verge https://t.co/XCOFyUxD3v 33 minutes ago

Schmetail

Retail Schmetail AMAZON TAKING CHARGE ON COVID-19 TESTING Amazon has begun building incremental testing capacity for COVID-19. A tea… https://t.co/ITGRSxNaLp 48 minutes ago

policynative

TechPolicyNative Amazon is building its own lab to test workers for Covid-19 - TechSpot https://t.co/vpmcTPpq9h 2 hours ago

rblumel

rblumel #Amazon building #COVID19 #test #lab for workers - The Verge - https://t.co/MWfAZDCmH5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.