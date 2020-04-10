Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > News24.com | WATCH LIVE | President to deliver Easter message during virtual Good Friday liturgy

News24.com | WATCH LIVE | President to deliver Easter message during virtual Good Friday liturgy

News24 Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on join an online Good Friday liturgy led by the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba. He is expected to deliver an Easter message at the conclusion of the assembly.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.