Best Windows 10 apps this week Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Three-hundred-and-eighty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days. Microsoft showed off the new start menu of the company's Windows 10 operating system on Twitter recently. The company announced this week that the Surface Neo and dual-screen Windows 10X devices are delayed until 2021. As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email. Discounts this week… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: FailArmy - Published 2 days ago Homeschool Havoc: Fails of the Week (April 2020) | FailArmy 06:34 Happy Friday! It's time for the Fails of the Week! This week we have a little brother doing everything he can to ruin his brothers education, a hilarious web challenge fail, and more! You Might Like

Tweets about this